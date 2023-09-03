La Liga: Bellingham’s late goal sneaks it for Real Madrid; Real Sociedad, Betis and Alaves all win

The goal was a reward for Madrid's efforts after falling behind to a 10th minute strike from former striker Borja Mayoral

Madrid: The goal was a reward for Madrid’s efforts after falling behind to a 10th minute strike from former striker Borja Mayoral, who found space to take the ball past Kepa before slotting home on Saturday.

Joselu equalized after a long VAR check in the 47th minute and Madrid were denied by the woodwork three times and a series of fine saves from Getafe keeper, David Soria until well into injury time, Xinhua reports.

Soria was unable to hold onto Lucas Vazquez’s shot from outside the area, allowing Bellingham to slot the ball from close range. Real Sociedad showed their attacking power to claim their first win of the season, as they beat Granada 5-3.

Take Kubo scored two impressive goals in the first half, while Martin Zubimendi, Ander Barrenetxea and an own goal from Miki Bosch added to the score after the break. Robin Le Normand’s own goal gave Granada hope, but their second and third goals from Lucas Boye and Bryan Zaragoza Martinez came in the 83rd and 98th minute, when the game was all but over.

Willian Jose scored a 53rd minute free kick that gave Betis a 1-0 win at home to Rayo Vallecano, who had enough chances in the game to take a point. Alaves striker Kike Garcia saw Valencia keeper Giorgi Mamardashvili twice save a second minute penalty, but then made himself awkward from a cross from the left to force Valencia defender Cenk Ozkacar to put the ball into his own net in the sixth minute of the game.

Both sides had chances to score, but Alaves held on to inflict Valencia’s second defeat in two games. Cadiz won a bad-tempered game 3-1 at home to Villarreal on Friday, with Villarreal defender Alfonso Pedraza sent off for a headbutt in the 22nd minute, and coach Quique Setien also shown a red card as the players left the pitch at halftime.

Alexander Sorloth scored from close range to put Villarreal ahead in the 10th minute, but Chris Ramos leveled eight minutes later and with Cadiz’s rivals down to 10 men, two goals from Darwin Machis – the second a curling effort, gave Cadiz three points. Celta Vigo took their first win of the season thanks to a late goal from Williot Swedberg after it looked as if Almeria would claim a point with a brave fightback.

Unai Nunez and Strand Larsen put Celta 2-0 up with goals in the 24th and 33rd minute, but Almeria fought back in the second half with quickfire goals from Sergio Akieme and Sergio Arribas, before Swedberg won the game with three minutes left on the clock.