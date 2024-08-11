Labourer falls off under construction building, dies in Peddapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 10:28 PM

Peddapalli: A building construction labourer, Ganesh died after accidentally falling from the under construction building in Godavarikhani government hospital early on Sunday morning.

A native of Kagaznagar of Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, Ganesh migrated to Godavarikhani in the search of employment and engaged in centering work of additional building of hospital.

Ganesh, who slept on the top of the building on Saturday night, got down due to rain early on Sunday morning. While coming down in a hurry, he accidentally fell on the ground and died due to severe head injury.

Though the incident took place early in the morning, authorities did not reveal the matter till in the evening. Police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case.