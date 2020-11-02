‘Lacha Gummadi’ lyrical video song is out

The beautiful number from Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Miss India’ has some heart-warming lyrics

Pachchi pachchi matti jalle puttukochche ee vela

Gaddipocha gajjekatti dumkulaade ee nela

Gatlu daati palle theti paate katti punkhamla

Pattaleni polikalona paduchu navve thummedalaa

Maa lachcha gummaa gummaadira O gogula gungaadira

Ee thummeda koppuna sannajaaji navveraa…

If the above beautiful lines tell their own story, it’s because Miss India is all about a beautiful story. The lyrical video Lacha Gummadi from the upcoming movie was recently released by the makers of the promising drama. Composed by SS Thaman, the folksy vibes of the song are enjoyable. With lyrics by Kalyan Chakravarthi and vocals by Sri Vardhini, the instantly catchy song only raises expectations from the movie.

Starring Keerthy Suresh in the central role, the film is directed by Y Narendra Nath and is produced by Mahesh Koneru on East Coast Productions.

Made on a high budget, this female-centric film promises to show a new side of the Mahanati actor’s splendid acting talent. Miss India will premiere on Netflix from November 4 in Telugu as well as in Tamil and Malayalam.

Besides Keerthy Suresh, the film — produced by Mahesh S Koneru — has Jagapathi Babu, Nadhiya, Rajendra Prasad, VK Naresh, Bhanusri Mehra, Pujitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and others in pivotal roles.

