Lacrosse, Strategist shine in morning trials

Hyderabad: Lacrosse, Strategist, Kingston and NRI Power impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday morning.

SAND

600m:

Sovet Pride (Koushik) 46.5, more on hand. Gusty Note (RS Jodha) 47.5, moved freely. Cincia Azzurra (K Mukesh) 46, moved well. King Maker (Jagdale) 46.5, moved easy. Southern Light (RB) 45, strode out well. Havelock Cruise (AA Vikrant) 46, handy.

800m:

3y-(Excellent Art/River Dance) (P Trevor) 1-3, 600/46, moved well. Forever Bond (Jagdale) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Limoncello (SS Tanwar) 1-3, 600/46, handy. Alta Vita (RS Jodha) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Barbosella (A Joshi) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Moka (RB) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Shaquille (AA Vikrant) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, well in hand. Warrior Supreme (AA Vikrant) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, handy. Key To Time (RS Jodha), Arrowtown (Koushik) & Unmatched (RB) 59, 600/43, trio handy.

1000m:

Strategist (Ashaad Asbar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/42, a good display. Beauty On Parade (RS Jodha) 1-18, 800/1-4, 600/47, more on hand. Kingston (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good shape. Trump Star (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, well in hand. Lacrosse (P Trevor) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Honourable Guest (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, moved well. Proud Legacy (RB) (From 1400/400) 1-16, eased up. Spectacular Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, well in hand. NRI Power (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well.

3y-(Hymn/Gochi) (Afroz Khan) & 3y-(Sedgefield/Melody Island) (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. NRI Style (RB) & Curcumin (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former to note. Tenth Attraction (Koushik) & Castlerock (RS Jodha) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.

1200m:

Bold Bidding (Koushik) 1-33, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Red Snaper (G Naresh) 1-30, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, not extended. NRI Heights (Abhay Singh) & Pink Splendour (Koushik) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, former worked well.

Winter Outer Race Grass

800m:

Kapell Bruke (RS Jodha), 3y-(Eljohar/Bold Babe) (Deepak Singh) & 3y-( Tenth Star/Connemara) (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/42, trio finished in close order.

1000m:

Reining Queen (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, moved very easy. That’s My Class (Md Ismail) 1-9, 800/55, 600/41, handy. 3y-(Sedgefield/Lopamudra) (RB), Hashtag (Ajit Singh) & Equitas (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/40, trio not extended. 3y-(Hymn/Sublimely Single) (RB), Mt Davidson (RB) & 3y-Golden Lady (RB) 1-10, 800/54, 600/41, trio handy. Special Effort (Surya Prakash) & Sharp Mind (P Ajeeth K) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former maintains form. Winning Streak (P Trevor) & Linewiler (G Naresh) 1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former fit and well.

1200m:

Salisbury (P Trevor) & Asteria (Afroz Khan) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, former shaped well. Green Turf (Md Ismail) & That’s My Star (Surya Prakash) 1-23, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, former finished 1/2L in front. Hot Seat (Surya Prakash) & Fleur (Md Ismail) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/38, former to note. Ruletheworld (Surya Prakash) & Lifetime (P Ajeeth K) 1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/50, 600/37, former worked well. Shelly Anne (N Rawal) & Acadian Angel (Kiran Naidu) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/52, 600/39, former pleased. Nova Scotia (G Naresh) 1-21, 1000/1-5, 800/52, 600/38, unextended. Shivalik Meadow (P Ajeeth K) 1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/52, 600/39, good. Satin Symphony (Gopal Singh) 1-25, 1000/1-12, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Blue Origin (Kuldeep Singh) & Always Success (SS Tanwar) 1-22, 1000/1-8, 800/55, 600/42, former shaped well. Lightning Power (Gopal Singh) & Beyond Limits (Santhosh Raj) 1-23, 1000/1-8, 800/54, 600/40, pair finished level. November Rain (SS Tanwar) & By The Bay (Gopal Singh) 1-25, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/41, pair shaped well. Horse O’ War (K Mukesh), General Atlantic (Gaurav Singh) & Magic Mark (RB) 1-23, 1000/1-9, 800/55, 600/42, Horse O’ War to note. 3y-(Top Class/Isle Of Avalon) (Md Ismail) & That’s My Speed (K Mukesh) 1-20, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/40, former coming up. Prince Valiant (Surya Prakash) & Fire Power (P Trevor) 1-22, 1000/1-7, 800/53, 600/39, a fit pair.

1400m:

Silver Set (Surya Prakash) & Lightning Fairy (Md Ismail) 1-38, 1200/1-22, 1000/1-6, 800/53, 600/39, former finished 2L in front. Royal Avenger (RB) & Epsom (G Naresh) 1-38, 1200/1-24, 1000/1-10, 800/55, 600/40, former finished 1L in front.

