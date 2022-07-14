| Lalit Modi Shares Pictures With Sushmita Sen Calls Her My Better Half

By IANS Published: Published Date - 08:51 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

New Delhi: Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his ‘better half’ and describing it as a ‘new beginning’.

“Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives #sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” wrote Modi.

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day.”