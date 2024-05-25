Landline in Sangreddy Police stations a thing of past now

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 May 2024, 07:53 PM

Sangareddy: The ringing of the landline is a thing of the past in all the Police stations in Sangareddy district as Superintendent of Police Chennuri Rupesh has replaced them with mobile numbers. In a statement, Rupesh has said that the mobile phones will be with the duty officers in all the respective Police Stations. He hoped that mobile phones would help the citizens contact the Police better because the landline communication system gets impacted when the area witnesses rains and winds. All 29 Police stations in the district were allotted new numbers on Saturday.