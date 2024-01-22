Laser, light show organised at Ram Temple in Ayodhya

By ANI Published Date - 22 January 2024, 09:41 PM

Light show at Albert Hall Museum on the day of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhyas Ram Temple, in Jaipur, Monday, Jan. 22, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Ayodhya: A laser and light show depicting Lord Ram at the temple inaugurated today here was organised on Monday.

The show was organised after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, of the new idol of Ram Lalla, which was performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya on Monday to attend the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony at the newly constructed Ram Temple. Here are a few glimpses of the Prime Minister during the ceremony of Ram Temple.

Donning a golden kurta and a cream-coloured dhoti, walked inside the temple premises with a silver ‘chattar’ (umbrella) placed on a red folded dupatta. He took ‘sankalp’ for the “Pran Pratishtha ceremony” and later moved to the sanctum sanctorum for the rituals.

The Prime Minister later performed the “Pran Pratishtha” ceremony, a vital ritual in the Hindu tradition, that symbolizes the infusion of divine energy into the idol.

PM Modi also met the ‘sadhus’ (saints) who were present at the temple and took blessings from them.

PM Modi completed his 11-day fast by taking Charanamrit from the hands of Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

PM Modi also greeted Ram Temple ‘Pran Pratishtha’ program attendees in Ayodhya. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, former PM HD Deve Gowda and his son HD Kumaraswamy are among the attendees PM Narendra Modi also offered prayers before Lord Shiva at the Ayodhya Dham where he performed ‘jalabhishek’ (offering water on the ‘Shiva linga’) after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

PM Modi showered flower petals on the workers who were a part of the construction crew at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Distinguished individuals from various domains, including cricket, film, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields, attended the ceremony.