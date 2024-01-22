Ayodhya: Divine ornaments worn by Ram Lalla idol created after “extensive research”

The idol of Ram Lalla was adorned in a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram in Banarasi fabric

By ANI Updated On - 22 January 2024, 09:05 PM

A glimpse of Ram Lalla idol at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha ceremony, in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Ayodhya: Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on Monday that the divine ornaments worn by Ram Lalla idol were created after extensive research and study.

In a post on social media platform, X Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote, “The creation of these divine ornaments is based on extensive research and study following the descriptions of Shri Ram’s scripturally appropriate splendour in texts such as the Adhyatma Ramayana, Valmiki Ramayana, Ramcharitmanas, and Alavandar Stotra.” he idol, which held a bow and arrow made of gold, was adorned with gold jewellery and other heavy diamond, emerald and ruby ornaments. The idol of Ram Lalla was adorned in a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram in Banarasi fabric.

“Following this research and as per the concept and direction of Shri Yatindra Mishra, these ornaments have been crafted by Shri Ankur Anand’s institution, Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers, Lucknow. Shri Ram Lalla Virajman is adorned in Banarasi fabric, featuring a yellow dhoti and a red pataka/angavastram,” added the official statement.

“These angavastrams are embellished with pure gold zari and threads, featuring auspicious Vaishnav symbols – Shankh, Padma, Chakra, and Mayur. These garments were created by Delhi’s textile designer, Shri Manish Tripathi, who worked from Ayodhya Dham,” read the post from Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra further.

The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled today at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.