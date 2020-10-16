Lecturers lose jobs in pandemic, succeed in running a hotel in Mancherial

Located near the busiest Laxmi Talkies chowrasta, the eatery titled ‘Dost Adda’, is swarmed by employees of private and public sectors, youngsters and visitors of the town for savoring dishes sold at affordable prices.

Mancherial: They were lecturers and colleagues, with about eight years of experience. They lost their employment to Covid-19 pandemic. Still, they were not shocked and were optimistic. Displaying an unruffled spirit, these two now jobless lecturers ventured into an entirely new field – that of food business. And, they succeeded in it with many foodies making a beeline to savour the dishes.

Chidurala Sandeep, a Computer Science lecturer at a private degree college of this town and his colleague Marka Anjaneyulu, an English language teacher, were comparatively leading a happy life till March last. They were paid around Rs 18,000 per month. But, they received a jolt when their employer sacked them citing the lockdown due to the pandemic in April last.

“We were not upset by the loss of employment. Instead, we explored ways for overcoming the crisis. We initially approached certain eateries seeking their franchises, which involved huge investments in the form of royalty. So, we jointly set up a food joint spending Rs 5 lakh on September 12. The food items are invoking an encouraging response from people,” Sandeep told Telangana Today.

Located near the busiest Laxmi Talkies chowrasta, the eatery titled ‘Dost Adda’, is swarmed by employees of private and public sectors, youngsters and visitors of the town for savoring delicious chicken biryani, noodles, manchuria, fried rice, tea, samosa and various tiffins sold at affordable prices. N Tirupathi, an employee of a power plant remarked that he was impressed with the quality of the food. He stated that he had consumed noodles twice along with his daughter.

Sandeep claimed that he was generating sales worth around Rs 10,000 per day. He roped in two chefs from Jharkhand, who were also hit by the lockdown. “The chefs were working with a hotel in Warangal district. They were confined to houses. I came to know about them through one of my cousins. I provided employment and shelter, considering their talent and experience,” he explained.

The lecturers informed that they were door-delivering food if food is ordered on phone. They shared that they were planning to launch catering service soon. With the eatery becoming a hit, we need to expand the business and increase our customer base. In fact, the lockdown period is ideal for establishing your brand, they reasoned.

While Sandeep earned M. Tech in Computer Science from a private college of Warangal Rural district, his counterpart pursued MA English at Telangana University, Nizamabad district. Sandeep is a native of Parkal in Warangal Rural. Anjaneyulu hails from nondescript Gurudupet village in Koutala mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. They came into contact with each at the degree college five years ago.

