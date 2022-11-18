Lecturer’s throat slit by husband in Andhra college

By IANS Published: Updated On - 01:05 AM, Fri - 18 November 22

Amaravati: A woman lecturer was injured when her husband slit her throat on college campus in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur town on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Arts College campus.

According to police, the man attacked lecturer Sumangali with a knife. Hearing her cries for help, students rushed to her to rescue.

The attacker escaped on seeing the students. A profusely bleeding Sumangali was rushed to hospital where her condition is stated to be critical.

Sumangali, who teaches commerce at the college, had been living separately from her husband Paresh due to some problems between them.

A police officer said she had filed domestic violence case against Paresh and had also sought divorce.

Police have launched a hunt for Paresh.