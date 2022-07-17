Lengthy Biology paper irks NEET UG aspirants

Hyderabad: For National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG aspirants, questions in Biology subject are usually a cake walk. However, this time, lengthy questions in Biology left the students stumped and consumed time.

The NEET UG-2022 for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses was smoothly conducted across the State in the pen and paper mode on Sunday.

Several students who appeared for the entrance test found the question paper moderate on difficulty levels this year. The aspirants who usually struggle with questions in the Physics section, found them easy this time and questions in the Chemistry, moderately difficult. “Overall the question paper was moderate on difficulty levels but questions in the Biology were too lengthy consuming a lot of time.

Physics and Chemistry subjects were okay,” said Rohila, who appeared for the exam at a centre in Balapur. The entrance test for medical education comprised 200 questions with 35 questions in section A and 15 in section B in each of four subjects — Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Out of 15 questions in section B, candidates had to answer any 10.

The exam was conducted for a total of 720 marks with each correct answer carrying four marks and minus one for each incorrect option marked. However, no marks will be given if questions are unanswered.

According to the students who wrote the test, the number of questions on assertion and reasoning had gone up this year. “I found Physics to be easy while the Chemistry was moderate on difficulty level.

Biology was lengthy. This time, there were 10 to 15 questions on assertion and reasoning in the entire question paper as against 3 to 4 questions in the past exams,” said Anish, who took the exam at a centre in Dilsukhnagar.

According to Sri Chaitanya Dean, D Sankara Rao the NEET UG 2022 turned out to be tough in comparison with the last two years. “As per feedback from students, the questions in Biology were lengthy, Physics was easy and Chemistry was tough. Given the lengthy questions, despite the duration of the exam increased by 20 minutes, it was not sufficient for students,” Rao added.