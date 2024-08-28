Leopard electrocuted near embankment in Kamareddy

Reports indicate that a leopard was discovered dead near an electric fence by farmers close to the Hajipur embankment. The farmers buried the animal in an open area.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 August 2024, 01:53 PM

File Photo

Kamareddy: A Leopard got electrocuted when it came in contact with the illegal electric fencing put around the farms in Yellareddy mandal’s Hajipur embankment on Wednesday.

According to reports, a leopard was found dead near an electric fence near Hajipur embankment by a few farmers and they buried it in an open space. However, villagers, who came to know about the incident, immediately informed the forest authorities, who exhumed the body of the leopard and conducted panchnama.

Forest officials have registered a case and are investigating.