Leopard kills cow in Sangareddy

Two other cows were also found to have sustained injuries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 08:40 PM

Sangareddy: Forest officials cautioned inhabitants of villages around Manik Naak Thanda in Nizampet mandal, not to venture out in the night, after a leopard killed a cow and attacked two more cows in the farm of Kishan Nayak in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to villagers, the farmer Kishan went to his cattle shed located on the village outskirts, to noticed that one of his cows died of serious injuries. Two other cows were also found to have sustained injuries.

Following a complaint, forest officials came to the place and identified the pugmarks as that of a leopard. The forest officials assured that compensation would be paid to the farmer.

Even in last summer a leopard killed a cow in Manik Nayak Thanda. The farmers demanded that the forest department trap the leopard and release it deep in the forest so that . He has urged them to release the big cat in a deep forest.