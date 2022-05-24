Leopard kills horse in Medak district

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Leopard killed horse at T Mandhapur village in Chinna Shankarampet Mandal in Medak district on Tuesday.

According to locals, Kurma Mallaiah was sleeping with his herd of sheep and a horse on the outskirts of the village. When the Leopard killed the horse and was feeding on it, the shepherds had yelled at the leopard and it fled from the place. Beat Officer Naveen, who visited the place, alerted the villagers not to visit the forest area.

