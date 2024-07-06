Medak: Leopard sighting in Medak spreads panic

Commuters stunned as the leopard was spotted near Nagapuram gate in Havelighanpur mandal of Medak district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:59 PM

Medak: The video of a leopard moving close to the Medak-Yellareddy road near Nagapuram gate in Havelighanpur mandal of Medak district in the early hours of Saturday triggered panic in the region. The area falls under the Boothpur Forest block in the Medak forest range.

It is said that commuters on the road captured the video of the leopard, which stood still as the vehicle lights focused on it. The persons were heard saying that there was another leopard inside the bushes. However, the second one was not visible in the video footage. The video was sent to Havelighanpur SI Pochanna. When forest officials reached the place this morning, the leopard had disappeared into the forest. The video went viral on social media platforms in Medak district, hours after it was captured.

The sighting of the leopard close to the road triggered panic among the local communities. The Forest officials have put the farmers and cattle rearers on alert, asking them not to venture into the area. The forest authorities were trying to track the movement of the leopard.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Forest Range Officer Manoj Kumar said there was nothing to panic since the spot was in the forest area.

“The leopard was just crossing the road to reach the other part of the forest,” the FRO said. However, officials had visited Shalipeta village, located close to the spot, and educated the villagers on the need to refrain from entering the forest until the leopard retreats deep into the forest. Suggesting that the road users drive vehicles slowly on the stretch, Manoj said they would initiate stern action against the people if anyone was found entering the forest without prior permission. Forest officials have put up banners along the road alerting the road users and villagers.