| Let Militant Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmirs Baramulla

LeT militant killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla

Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani, resident of Yarhol Babapora in Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT

By PTI Published Date - 09:59 AM, Sat - 6 May 23

Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani, resident of Yarhol Babapora in Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT

Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

After receiving information about the presence of militants in the Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla, a cordon and search operation was launched, a police official said.

It turned into an encounter after militants fired upon the forces who retaliated.

One militant was killed in the exchange of fire, the official said.

“Killed terrorist identified as Abid Wani, resident of Yarhol Babapora in Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, one AK-47 rifle recovered,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.