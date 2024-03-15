Levy hefty fines on industries, which violate pollution norms, CM directs officials

The officials were directed to look into the possibilities of developing Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves as big tourist spots.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to study the feasibility of establishing solid waste management and power generation plants in Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.

He wanted the officials to initiate strict measures for curbing the use of single-use plastic in the State. Notices should be served on industries, which violate pollution norms, besides levying heavy fines, he said.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy extends Ramzan greetings, assures continuation of 4 per cent reservation for Muslims

The Chief Minister stressed on the need to encourage industries, which follow pollution norms. On Environment Day, certificates of appreciation would be given to the organizations, which maintain zero pollution, he said during a review meeting with forest department officials here on Friday.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that nearly 22 crore saplings were available in the nurseries in the State. They were suggested to make arrangements for the plantation programme in June this year.

The Chief Minister instructed all the officials to take up the plantations in the vacant lands where the trees were cut down in the forests. “Measures will be taken to supply water by drilling boreholes . Construct a compound wall or fencing around the encroached forest lands and take measures to protect them,” he said.

The Chief Minister ordered the officials to prepare plans for development of eco-tourism in the State. The State Forest department officials have been asked to work in tandem with the Tourism department to prepare the proposals and for development of eco- tourism projects.

Officials were instructed to identify places of scenic forests, wild animals habitations, migratory foreign birds, biodiversity areas, heritage sites and areas, which reflect Telangana culture for developing them as attractive tourism spots.

The Chief Minister suggested appointing special consultancies, if necessary, to prepare the proposals for development of eco tourism projects.

The officials were directed to look into the possibilities of developing Kawal and Amrabad Tiger Reserves as big tourist spots.

“A special tourism policy should be framed to ensure that wild animals are not harmed by tourism projects,” he said

. Conduct a study in States where camps were provided for tourists in forest areas. Safety and security measures followed in the camps should be implemented in the State as well, he added.

The Chief Minister also discussed the IFS cadre strength in the State. Out of 81IFS posts sanctioned to the State, only 55 posts were filled and the remaining 26 IFS posts were still vacant.

During the meeting, it was decided to appeal to the union government seeking allocation of adequate number of IFSs.