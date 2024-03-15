| Cm Revanth Reddy Extends Ramzan Greetings Assures Continuation Of 4 Per Cent Reservation For Muslims

CM Revanth Reddy extends Ramzan greetings, assures continuation of 4 per cent reservation for Muslims

The Congress government in the past had appointed the best lawyers to fight for the reservation in Supreme Court.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 March 2024, 08:18 PM

Hyderabad: Extending Ramzan greetings, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Congress government would strive to deliver secular governance and assured that four per cent reservation would be continued to Muslim community in the State.

The Congress government had implemented four per cent reservation to Muslim minorities, besides extending loans through corporations.

This time too, the Congress government would introduce good programmes for Minorities welfare, he said at Iftaar party organized by State government here on Friday.

Coming down heavily on the BJP for he termed as “communal politics”, the Chief Minister countered union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks over abolishing Muslim reservtions.

“I want to remind Amit Shah ji that Congress government is in power in Telanagna. Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot abolish four per cent reservation to Muslims,” Revanth Reddy thundered.

It is our responsibility to protect the Muslim’s interests, he said, reminding that “Hindus and Muslims are my two eyes,” Stressing that Congress party believed in secularism, he reminded that the State government had appointed Mohd Shabbir Ali as the Advisor to the Government. Even in Telangana Public Service Commission also Minorities representation was ensured, he said.

A minority community member would be appointed as Vice-Chancellor to one of the universities in the State.

The State government would safeguard the rightful share of Minorities in different aspects, including allotment of double bedroom houses, he assured, adding that “Even for loans, Muslims need not apply, they will get their due share.”

Earlier, Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi hoped that Telangana’s Ganja Jamuni tehzeeb remains intact and gets further strengthened in the new government.

Assuring all support to the Congress government, the AIMIM Chief said that his party would fight against all forces, which indulge in hatred politics.

Mohd Shabbir Ali said the State government would issue orders on Saturday permitting the outlets and hotels to remain open till 4 a.m. during the entire Ramzan month.