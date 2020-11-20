Limbadrigutta brahmotsavams begin

Every year, the presiding deity lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy kalyanam is held in the auspicious karthika masam, according to Telugu almanac

Nizamabad: Limbadrigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Brahmotsavam started with bringing the procession idols from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Bheemgal town to Limbadri Gutta temple. Every year, the presiding deity lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy kalyanam is held in the auspicious karthika masam, according to Telugu almanac.

Limbadri Gutta, which is also called as south India’s Badrinath temple, is a shrine of lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy along with goddess Lakshmi including deities of lord Krishna and Arjuna, who appear at only Badrinath temple in north India.

Libadri name derived from Nimba Vrusham, Nimba means neem tree with which the Limbadri Gutta covered in a huge number. Accordig to scripture ‘Brahma Vaivarta Puranam’, Lord Shiva performed penance on this temple premises to obtain atonement from the sin of Brahma Hatya (the killing of Brahma). Hence, the presiding deity Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy appears in the sanctum sanatorium a serine state instead of furious posture usually appears at all other Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temples.

Limbadri Gutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy brahmotsavams have started from bringing procession idols to the temple from Bheemgal village. On 20th November, these procession idols arrive at the temple and Deeparadana, Raksha Bandhan pujas will be performed on November 21 and other festivals followed by Dwajarohanam on 22nd and Kushmanda Navami on 23rd of November. The celebrations of celestial wedding of the presiding deity and other festivities will be conducted till 30th November.

Nambi Limbadri, chief priest of the Limbadri Gutta temple, said, due to Covid-19 pandemic this year, only limited number of devotees will be allowed to take part in brahmotsavams.

