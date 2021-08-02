Little ones of Gitanjali School exchange virtual hugs

Students exhibited their talent by drawing a rainbow and writing the names of their friends on the bands of colour

By | Published: 6:07 pm

Friendship Day was celebrated by the pre-primary children of Gitanjali School, Begumpet. Friendships were nurtured in the online classrooms through several endearing activities. Children enjoyed the day by exchanging greetings, wishes and reading aloud the names of their best friends written on their caps and hairbands.

They exhibited their talent by drawing a rainbow and writing the names of their friends on the bands of colour.

Virtual hugs were also exchanged between the children. The quintessential story of the enduring friendship between Krishna and Sudama was narrated by the teachers and the importance of friendship and friends in our lives was emphasised.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .