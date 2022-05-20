‘Lock the Box’ book fair from 26 to 29 May in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: If you are one of those people who borrow books from friends and do not return them, we have some news for you.

A platform that facilitates buying of old and used books, Bookchor is hosting a four day book fair called ‘Lock the Box-Reloaded’ in the city. With scores of books all around, it is the perfect place to let your inner bibliophile out and spare your friends’ books.

The book fair is scheduled to be organised at Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam in Yousufguda from 26 to 29 May from morning 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.

In case you are unaware of the concept, at ‘Lock the Box’ you can buy a cardboard box at the book fair venue and fit as many books as you can in it. You will have to pay the price for the size of the box you buy and take home the books you can fill in it. Books in Fantasy, Non-fiction, Romance and other genres will be available. More details will be available at 8683811218.

