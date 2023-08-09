Lok Sabha adjourned amid opposition uproar, demanding PM’s presence in House until 12 noon

This is for the first time that Question Hour in this Monsoon session went on for 45 minutes in the House.

By PTI Published Date - 12:09 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 15 minutes till 12 noon amid sloganeering by the opposition members demanding the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House.

Some ministers and BJP members took a dig at the opposition, saying on the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on Wednesday, the MPs should also concentrate on issues of corruption, dynasticism and appeasement.

Question Hour is the first hour of a sitting session of the Lok Sabha devoted to questions that Members of Parliament raise about any aspect of administrative activity. The minister concerned is obliged to answer to Parliament, either orally or in writing, depending on the type of question raised.