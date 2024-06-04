Lok Sabha polls results: As per EC trends, NDA crosses halfway mark

Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi are leading from their constituencies of Rae-Bareli and Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi is also leading in Wayanad.

By ANI Published Date - 4 June 2024, 12:07 PM

New Delhi: The latest trends by the Election Commission on 542 Lok Sabha seats show that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) crossing the halfway mark with the BJP leading on 238 seats and winning one seat. The NDA is leading on 295 seats as per the trends as reported by the Election Commission.

The INDIA bloc is leading on 230 seats with its ally Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead on 33 seats and Trinamool Congress on 29 seats. Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi are leading from their constituencies of Rae-Bareli and Varanasi. Rahul Gandhi is also leading in Wayanad.

In the Hindi heartland state of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is leading on 35 seats and its ally partner RLD leading on two seats while the Samajwadi party is leading on 34 seats, as per the initial trends by the Election Commission.

In the 2019 elections, NDA wrested 353 seats, of which the BJP won 303 alone. The Opposition’s UPA got only 93 seats of which the Congress got 52.

Around 642 million people voted in Lok Sabha elections held over seven phases in a mammoth six-week period. The counting of votes began starting with postal ballot papers amid tight security.

The counting for State Legislative Assemblies of 175 Assembly constituencies in Andhra Pradesh and 147 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and results of bypolls in 25 Assembly constituencies also began.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is eyeing a third straight term in power, while the Opposition under the umbrella of the INDIA bloc is seeking to wrest power from the ruling party.

Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The Congress party and its allies dismissed the exit polls as “orchestrated” and a work of “fantasy”, asserting that the opposition INDIA bloc will form the next government at the Centre.

Strict security has been put in place for the smooth conduct of counting of votes for over 8,000 candidates in this general election.

Even before the counting of the votes, the Bharatiya Janata Party won one seat of Surat Lok Sabha. Earlier on April 22, Mukesh Dalal won the election “unopposed”. Congress nominee Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination was rejected. His candidacy was rejected because of alleged discrepancies in the signatures of the proposers. The Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats of the lower house were held across seven phases.