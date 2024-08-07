Long weekend in August calls for breaks, vacations and more

How are you enjoying the 5-day-long weekend in August?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: With Independence Day (August 15) falling on a Thursday, and Raksha Bandhan on the following Monday (August 19), the calendar calls for joyful breaks, getaways or short vacations with 5 days off back-to-back.

As Independence Day is a national holiday, taking an off on the following day (August 16), which is a Friday, will help you enjoy an extended weekend with Saturday and Sunday being holidays.

Raksha Bandhan, falling on Monday (August 19) is the cherry on the cake with Thursday, Friday (given you get an off), Saturday and Sunday all being holidays.

While those working six days a week and those whose work places do not consider Raksha Bandhan as a holiday, will be stuck with the commitments of their duties, the prolonged period of off will give professionals from several fields an amazing chance to break away from the regular hustle.

So, how are you enjoying the upcoming long weekend?