Lookbook for 9 to 5

The pandemic changed every sphere of the world as we know it, as offices shifted home and workers began to get used to the idea of juggling both kids and work at home, the situation became prime fodder for countless memes and jokes.

From people caught literally with their pants down during zoom meetings to family members crashing a video call with a colleague — it gave everyone plenty to laugh about. But, for a majority of office workers, working from home while being presentable and handling precocious offsprings became a challenge.

Wear pyjama bottoms or shorts underneath that office blouse or just go full formal mode? That’s a question many professionals started posing to celebrity stylist Eshaa Amiin who has styled actors like Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran, and Lara Dutta, to name a few.

“Around August, when it became clear that working from home was here to stay at least for a year or two, TLC and Myntra got together working on a show that helps people at home figure out the best way to be presentable without compromising on comfort,” observes Eshaa Amiin, host of ‘9 to 5 Trending Now’ and who tackles creating new outfits out of existing wardrobes, revamping basics and what to look for when shopping online.

Eshaa admits that the upcoming year will see brands come out with more of lounge wear and comfortable clothes. “Athleisure has picked up in a big way. In an official setting, you have people bringing you files and coffee, so you are not moving as much. But at home, you are doing it all by yourself so your clothes can’t be restrictive. There is no harm in using a bit of light makeup as it helps bring out a more professional appearance,” adds Eshaa.

Her series is shot in an interactive way where she gives advice on different situations one could deal with like a video call with a client, zoom meeting with teams, and what to wear on days when you don’t feel like dressing up, etc.

The show is the only thing keeping her busy, and she has just finished the promotions for A Suitable Boy and Khaali Peeli, styling Ishaan Khatter and is also working with Divya Khosla for her music video. “Working post Covid-19 means even more planning. Earlier, we used to visit stores to scout ensembles and looks, but now we look them up virtually and then have the outfits delivered,” quips Eshaa.

