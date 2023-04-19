Lord of The Drinks arrives in Hyderabad

A popular name among food and party lovers across the country, it is now open in 13 places across 11 cities.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:44 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: Lord of The Drinks has arrived in Hyderabad and promises to change the culinary and nightlife scene across the city. The winner of the prestigious ‘The Restaurateur of the Year’ award, Priyank Sukhija has opened their 1st signature Lord of The Drinks in the city.

Yash Trivedi, Managing Director, Innato Hospitality says “With each LOTD being a unique and bespoke concept influenced by the culture, heritage, and ingredients of the host city, the collaboration was a no-brainer which would allow the world-class standards and expertise of First Fiddle meet ingenuity and passion of Hyderabad”

The Interiors are done by Ameet Mirpuri and take inspiration from the fluidity of modern art where curves and asymmetry come together seamlessly to make symmetry across the 24,000 sft of space. The kitchen is helmed by Chef Shiva and Mixologist Prashant Mishra leads the bar, a press release said.