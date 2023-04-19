Make foolproof arrangements for Telangana CET: Sabitha directs officials

Sabitha Indra Reddy directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for conducting the Telangana State Common Entrance Tests in May

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to make foolproof arrangements for conducting the Telangana State Common Entrance Tests (TS CETs) in May.

During a review meeting on CETs held here, the Minister instructed officials to be extremely cautious with passwords as the tests were being conducted in the computer-based mode.

The State government would extend any kind of support required by the universities for holding the entrance tests for admissions into various professional courses, the Minister said and asked officials to make necessary security arrangements by roping in the police department.

She advised officials to bring to the notice of the students and parents the need to reach the centres in time besides following instructions given scrupulously on the hall tickets issued to them.

Education department Secretary V Karuna, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education Navin Mittal, Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman Prof R Limbadari, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana, universities vice chancellors and CETs conveners among others took part in the meeting.

