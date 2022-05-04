L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Unveils ‘e-Galleria’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:02 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited on Wednesday announced the repositioning of its Hitec City Mall into e-Galleria, a new avatar which it said was India’s first and exclusive electronic & technology mall at Hitec city.

Attached to the Hitec City Metro Station through a skywalk, e-Galleria has been crafted as a destination for tech-talks, roadshows and product launches, where one can get to know the emerging trends in technology in a fun-filled and engaging environment, an L&T release said.

L&TMRHL managing director and CEO KVB Reddy said e-Galleria would have exclusive brand stores and an e-Bazaar that houses small shops selling a variety of products, accessories, consumables, services related to IT, mobiles and household gadgets.

Apart from these, e-Galleria would also have Launchpad, an exclusive space in the atrium to launch latest tech brands and products in the presence of city’s tech lovers; TechHive, a dedicated space for focused tech-talks, seminars, workshops etc; and Startup Terminus, a dedicated zone with plug-and-play stalls for key people from the startup ecosystem of Hyderabad.

There would also be fine dining and quick-serve restaurants, lounge bars, barbeques, coffee shops, food court etc. mixed with gaming lounges, spa, cinema and other entertainment avenues, the press release said.

The mall would be professionally managed by international facility management firm Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .