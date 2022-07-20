L&TMRHL, TASK ink pact to promote skilling synergies, employment

Hyderabad: To promote the State government’s initiatives for enhancing skilling synergy among government institutions, industry and academia, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) and Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) on Wednesday signed an MoU for development and improving job opportunities for technically qualified and eligible candidates from Telangana.

Representing TASK and L&TMRHL, Shrikant Sinha, CEO, TASK and KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL, exchanged the MoU in the presence of IT Minister KT Rama Rao, IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and HMRL MD NVS Reddy.

As a part of the MoU, TASK will be helping in skill development and building a talent pool for L&TMRHL and its O&M partner Keolis Hyderabad Mass Rapid Transit System Private Limited.

“L&TMRHL’s MoU with TASK is an important milestone in HMR’s journey as an industry leader in fostering capability enhancement of youth, generating a road map for their career trajectory boosting employment in Telangana,” NVS Reddy said.

KVB Reddy said the MoU would be a win-win proposition for both the entities towards skilling, employment generation in the State and garnering right talent and providing best opportunities for those exploring their career prospects with HMR including the high-growth metro rail sector.

The MoU will be in addition to the regular training and recruitment process of L&TMRHL and Keolis Hyderabad, according to a press release.