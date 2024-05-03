Hyderabad Metro launches Green Miles Loyalty Club

By incentivising metro usage, the programme also aims to encourage a shift towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 11:14 PM

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad: L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (L&TMRHL) on Friday announced its milestone achievement of completing 50 crore passenger journeys since its inception, and unveiled a first-of-its-kind Green Miles Loyalty Club.

Among the multiple benefits of this initiative, regular passengers can redeem rewards like free trips, merchandise, and lucky draw gifts. By incentivising metro usage, the programme also aims to encourage a shift towards a more sustainable mode of transportation.

Felicitating Rajasree, the 50th crore passenger, Managing Director NVS Reddy said, “This achievement reflects the growing trust and preference for Hyderabad Metro as a safe, reliable, and convenient mode of travel.”

The programme is open to all passengers using smart cards for travel and has three loyalty bands – Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Trips will be counted in a calendar month, and passengers need to maintain the required number of trips for three consecutive months to qualify for specific reward tiers.