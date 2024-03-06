Lucknow man killed in Indore over love affair

Tauqir, 28, was stabbed to death in Indore on Tuesday and his body was found dumped in the bushes in the Aerodrome police station area of Indore.

By IANS Updated On - 6 March 2024, 08:59 AM

Representational Image

Lucknow: A young man from Lucknow was killed in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore allegedly over a love affair.

On the basis of his Aadhaar card, the youth was identified as Tauqir, resident of the Nigohan area of Lucknow.

The Indore police, thereafter, informed its counterparts in Lucknow.

Tauqir was a carpenter employed in a furniture showroom in Indore. He had left home three days ago, to collect his outstanding remuneration.

Meanwhile, the Indore police have arrested three minors suspected of being involved in the murder. CCTV footage from the area led to the arrest of the suspects within six hours of the incident.

During interrogation of the suspects, it was found that Tauqir was romantically involved with a girl residing in the Aerodrome police station area. The girl was simultaneously in an affair with a teenager from the same locality.

On learning about Tauqir’s relationship with the girl, the boy, accompanied by his younger brother and a friend, killed Tauqir.

SHO Anuj Tiwari of Nigohan, who received information about the case from Indore police, said, “On Tuesday, when Tauqir went to meet the girl, all three attacked him with a knife and a blade, resulting in his death and they then dumped his body in the bushes.”

The body will be handed over to the family after the post-mortem.