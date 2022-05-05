Madhuri Dixit joins Raja Kumari’s upcoming anthem ‘Made In India’

By IANS Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Mumbai: Twinkle toes Madhuri Dixit has teamed up with Indo-American rapper, songwriter and singer Raja Kumari as she pays tribute to her Indian heritage with her latest song ‘Made In India’ created in collaboration with Metro Shoes.

Madhuri says, “Having lived in the USA for a few years, I completely resonate with the sentiments with which Raja Kumari created Made In India. It is an anthem for every Indian born in and outside of the country. It is truly exciting to have united with such a feisty artist for a song that envelopes the spirit of India.”

The upcoming song stars both Raja Kumari and Madhuri in super glamourous looks that accentuate the narrative of aesthetics curated by homegrown labels.

Sung and written by Raja Kumari as an interpolation of Alisha Chinai’s ‘Made in India’, the upcoming anthem is a homage to the original song that inspired her as a child. Through the song, the hip hop artiste claims her Indian heritage with pride and encourages Indians worldwide to do the same.

Raja Kumari adds, “Madhuri is the ultimate queen of expression and a dance icon. I’ve admired her inspiring work and it feels surreal that we’ve collaborated for my dream project ‘Made In India’.

“She’s one of the few Bollywood celebrities who owns her Indianness no matter where she goes. Our song also features young girls in different cultural attires. I believe we can show a more complete view of the Indian women of the new India. I’m excited that Madhuri powered this vision.”

‘Made In India’ will drop on May 6. The song is part of an EP that will be announced soon.