Madras High Court denies permission for 4 am show of Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’

In order to make a grand movie-watching experience for fans, Seven Screen Studios Production filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu.

By ANI Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Chennai: Vijay-starrer ‘Leo’ is one of his most awaited films this year. It is set to hit the theatres on October 19.

However, on Tuesday, Justice Anita Sumanth, refrained from passing orders regarding the request for 4 am shows. The court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to not allow 7 am shows for the film.

‘Leo’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. ‘Leo’ marks a reunion between Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster, Master. The film also reunites Vijay with Trisha Krishnan. They were earlier starred together in films like ‘Ghilli’, ‘Kuruvi’, ‘Thirupaachi’ and ‘Aathi’. Sanjay Dutt is also a part of the film.