Magari introduces Hyderabad to new design philosophy for interiors

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: Magari, the home-grown design brand, has made its way to Hyderabad, bringing with it a celebration of traditional crafts and a convergence of the classical and modern styles.

The brand’s philosophy of creating timeless designs by reviving traditional arts and crafts has won it a place in the hearts of design enthusiasts, architects, interior designers, and homeowners alike.

Magari’s inimitably wide selection of products includes furniture, wardrobes, kitchens, and outdoor furniture, all designed to bring visions to life. The brand has an exclusive collection of designs, such as Aayutha and Massera, showcasing the geometric forms of the Tamil script and the soft yet elegant contours of modern seating options.

The brand’s philosophy has been featured in some of the best interior and architectural readerships, including Architectural Digest, Elle, GoodHomes India, India Design World, YourStory, LBB, and The House of Things. It has also been mentioned in curations by the likes of Archello and Artisera, and long-listed in the Large Retail Interiors category of the Dezeen Awards 2022.

To celebrate its arrival in Hyderabad, Magari hosted an evening of self-expression through design curiosity, called Making Room for Curiosity. Attendees participated in clay art-making, word-search puzzles, and hearty conversations about design evolution and modern applications.

Magari’s triad of design sensibility, aesthetics, and functionality can now be experienced at its new location on Road No. 41, Jubilee Hills.

