BRS demands payment of pending salaries to Telangana Diagnostics staff

He demanded the government to immediately address the issue and ensure all medical services are provided to people through these centres.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 May 2024, 12:09 PM

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader and former Minister T Harish Rao criticised the State government for failing to pay salaries for last six months to doctors and staff at Telangana Diagnostics centres across the State. He demanded the government to immediately address the issue and ensure all medical services are provided to people through these centres.

Sharing the news reports about the pending salaries on social media on Monday, Harish Rao expressed disappointment over the deterioration of the Telangana Diagnostics under the Congress government. “It is sad that the Telangana Diagnostic System, which was started during the BRS regime to conduct free medical tests for the people of the state, collapsed within five months under Congress rule,” Rao stated.

The former Health Minister highlighted that during former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s tenure, 36 diagnostic centres were established across the State, offering 134 types of medical tests. This initiative set Telangana as an example in medical services at the national level. These centres provided quality medical tests, significantly reducing the financial burden on lakhs of poor and common people.

“Now, these centres are reeling under mismanagement, with staff unpaid for last six months. This is proof of the Congress government’s careless attitude towards public health,” he remarked.