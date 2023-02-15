Magnitude 5.7 quake hits New Zealand, no damage reported

There were no immediate reports of damage.

By AP Updated On - 01:53 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Representational Image.

Wellington: A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near the New Zealand capital Wellington on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake struck under the Cook Strait that separates the North and South Islands at a depth of 74 kilometers (50 miles), USGS reported.

Wellington is on the southern end of the North Island, which is responding to a cyclone this week that caused widespread flooding and landslides that left four people dead.