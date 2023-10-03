Maha largesse: Diwali festive kit for Rs 100 for ration-card holders

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who presided, said that the kit will include items like 500 gms each of Rava, Maida, Poha and Chanadal, plus 1 kg each of Sugar and Cooking Oil.

By IANS Published Date - 06:15 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Mumbai: Spelling cheers to the poor in Maharashtra, the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to give a Diwali gift food kit of Rs 100 to different categories of ration-cardholders with additional items included this year, an official said.

The previous kit comprised 1 kg each of Rava, Chanadal, Sugar and Cooking Oil, which has been enhanced by two items of Maida and Poha.

This will benefit 1.67 crore under the Antyodaya Food Yojana and Preferential Family Ration Card holders, Orange Ration Card holders, including those from the farmers suicide hit 14 districts of the state who are in the BPL category.

The distribution of these special Rs 100 festival kits will start from October 25 and will continue till November 30 and an expenditure of Rs 530.19 crore was also sanctioned for the scheme.