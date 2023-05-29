Mahanadu only sang in praise of Chandrababu: Kodali Nani

Talking to reporters, YSRCP leader Kodali Nani wondered why no photograph of film actor N Balakrishna found place on the Mahanadu dais where as the photo of Nara Lokesh, who could not win even as an MLA, was displayed prominently

Tadepalli: Former minister and YSR Congress Party leader Kodali Nani on Monday observed that the Telugu Desam Party held its Mahanadu during the weekend only to sing in praise of its president N. Chandrababu Naidu who had no right to organise the birth centenary celebrations of the party founder NT Rama Rao.

Talking to reporters here, he wondered why no photograph of film actor N. Balakrishna found place on the Mahanadu dais where as the photo of Nara Lokesh, who could not win even as an MLA, was displayed prominently. “It’s all for the sake of a few votes in the name of NTR. Pawan Kalyan who wants to question, doesn’t but seeks votes for Chandrababu,” he alleged.

Noting that none of the promises in the TDP manifesto were fulfilled by Chandrababu, the YSRCP leader recalled that every pre-poll promise of 2004 was kept by the late YSR who even implemented some schemes which were not mentioned in the manifesto. “Chandrababu who promised to waive loans of farmers and DWCRA women in 2014, went back on his word. He spent Rs.22,000 crore in five years on pensions while Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is pending Rs 97,000 crore under the scheme. When we are giving one cent of land to the poor, Chandrababu says it is not adequate even for a grave. Why did he not give land to the poor while in power for 14 years?,” he asked.

