NTR suffered heart attacks due to Chandrababu: Posani

And during that tormented time with son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu, it was Lakshmi Parvati who took care of him, said Posani.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Sun - 28 May 23

Vijayawada: When NT Rama Rao suffered heart attacks thrice due to the mental agony caused by his son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu, it was Lakshmi Parvati who took care of him, according to Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation chairman and film actor Posani Krishna Murali.

Participating in the NTR centenary celebrations jointly organised by NTR Vignan Trust and Devineni Nehru Charitable Trust here on Sunday, he described Lakshmi Parvati as an educated, affluent and intelligent woman and Chandrababu felt that if she was with NTR, he would not be able to hoodwink the TDP founder.

“He even indulged in character assassination against her. When NTR told his family members that he would like to marry Lakshmi Parvati who was serving him when he was ill, the family members did not agree. They were afraid NTR would bequeath his properties to her. However, she never wanted the property but was content she could be partner to a great man,” he said.

Posani also revealed that while NTR’s heirs took all his property, Lakshmi Parvati was spending money to perpetuate his memory by organising service programmes.