Maharashtra: ACP shoots wife, nephew before killing himself

By ANI Published Date - 04:46 PM, Mon - 24 July 23

Pune: A 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) on Monday allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with a gun before shooting himself fatally at his home in Pune, an official statement said.

“A 57-year-old ACP Bharat Gaikwad was posted in Amravati and had come to his home in Pune on leave. His family was staying in a bungalow in the Baner area of Pune city. Around 3.30 am today Gaikwad first fired a bullet on his wife and then fired on his nephew,” a police official said.

Police said that the deceased cop later died by suicide after shooting himself in the head. “After firing on both he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, all three were declared death on the arrival at the hospital,” an official said.

A case regarding the incident is under the jurisdiction of the Chatushrungi police station of Pune. Further investigation is underway.