Maharashtra CM Shinde promises Maratha quotas, but no firm decision yet

Apparently disappointed by the outcomes, the Maratha leaders agitating in Jalna announced that they would continue their protests till "the government orders are dispatched"

By IANS Published Date - 06:12 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

File Photo

Mumbai: Belying expectations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday reiterated that the government is committed to giving reservations to the Marathas, but did not spell out the exact quota that is being planned.

Apparently disappointed by the outcomes, the Maratha leaders agitating in Jalna announced that they would continue their protests till “the government orders are dispatched”.

Addressing a joint media conference with Bharatiya Janata Party Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party-Ajit Pawar Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Shinde said that he presided over a high-level meeting on the quotas issue that was held on Monday.

Several points were discussed including the Maratha agitation across the state, the tragic police action against the protestors in Jalna on September1, the deteriorating health of the Maratha Kranti Morcha leader Manoj Jarange-Patil, and the discussions between ministers and officials with the Maratha leaders. “I also spoke with Jarange-Patil today and have assured him that the Marathas reservations will be given and we are working on it Some records are available and other old records have to be retrieved which takes time. We are favourable and committed to giving the quotas,” he declared.

He also took the occasion to slam the Opposition parties attempting to sully the image of the state government by making misleading statements and called upon the Maratha community to be vigilant against the such elements. “Some people have been spreading misinformation’ The police action that took place was deplorable and we have ordered a high-level probe into the incident. A few officials have been suspended, after the probe report, we shall suspend others who are found guilty,” he said.

Referring to the alleged lapses by several former CMs and their governments, Shinde demanded to know what they had done for the Marathas all these years while they are pointing fingers at his regime now, and urged the Maratha community to beware of those trying to exploit the cause for their political gains. Ajit Pawar, who also slammed the Opposition, declared that if anybody can prove that “the three of us” (referring to CM and Fadnavis) had given the orders for the police clampdown on the Maratha protestors in Antarvali-Sarati village, “I shall quit politics”.

Meanwhile, CM Shinde has deputed BJP Minister Girish Mahajan to rush to Jalna and convey the government’s point of view to the Maratha leader Jarange-Patil.