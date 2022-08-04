Maharasthra woman held for smuggling ganja in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:01 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Mancherial: A 26-year old woman from Maharashtra was arrested for allegedly smuggling banned ganja here on Thursday. Four kilograms of ganja and a mobile phone was seized from her possession. Incidentally, she was the woman to be taken into custody for trading the contraband substance in the district.

Task Force Inspector Akula Ashok Kumar said that the accused woman was Puja Akash Itkal, wife of Akash Itkal from Chandrapur city of the neighboring state. She was detained by sleuths of the task force when moving suspiciously in Mancherial bus stand in the town, following a tip.

On being interrogated, Puja confessed to committing the crime to make fast bucks in shortcut means for quite a long time. She admitted that she was targeting traders of Mancherial, Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli and Ramagundam. She revealed that she was procuring the contraband substance from an unknown person in Chandrapur.

She disclose that she was selling the same to sellers of the substance in different parts of Mancherial, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Peddapalli districts.

Puja was handed over to Mancherial town police for further action against her.

Sub-Inspector Adi Madusudhan, constables Sekhar and Tirupati took part in the operation.

Meanwhile, the sleuths led by Ashok went to Chandrapur to nab the kingpin of the smuggling. They exuded confidence that they would be able to trace him soon.