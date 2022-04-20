Mahesh Babu’s heartfelt birthday greetings to his mother Indira Devi

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:17 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: On the occasion of his mother Indira Devi’s birthday, ‘Murari’ actor Mahesh Babu took to social media to share a sweet and lovely message.

Happy birthday Amma ♥️ Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always 🤗🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/92aqNPmUQR — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 20, 2022

Mahesh Babu’s tweet reads, “Happy birthday Amma!! Thank you for being the blessing you are. One day is never truly enough! Love you always”.

He also shared a lovely photo of his mother, who is seen along with their pet pup. In the comments section, his fans also expressed their best wishes to Mahesh’s mother.

On the professional front, the actor has committed himself to working with renowned directors Trivikram and SS Rajamouli next.

Trivikram’s movie is said to roll from June, while Rajamouli’s project is yet to be launched.

His movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will hit the screens next month. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh.

Parasuram Petla has directed the commercial drama which is slated for release on May 12.