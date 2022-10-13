Mahesh Babu’s latest sultry picture takes internet by storm

Published Date - 03:46 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu’s latest photograph took the internet by storm on Thursday as fans couldn’t get enough of his messy look. Posted by famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim, the photo went viral on social media platforms. “Keep calm… Here is Our Smoking Hot Superstar,” Aalim captioned it.

Mahesh looks as handsome as ever in a white full-sleeved t-shirt and ended up receiving tons of compliments in the comments section. Celebrity fitness trainer Kris Gethin wrote, “He looks 10 years younger than 10 years ago.” “Indian version John Wick,” wrote another fan of the ‘Pokiri’ actor. Many others flooded the post with heart and fire emojis.

Mahesh, who was shooting for Trivikram Srinivas’ ‘SSMB 28’, took a small break post the demise of his mother Indira Devi on September 28 due to age-related issues. The family performed the last rites recently.

The much-awaited project ‘SSMB 28’ is set to go on floors soon in Hyderabad, and Pooja Hegde is expected to join the sets for the next schedule. The movie will release in the theatres on April 28, 2023.