Screening of restored classic films is the new trend in film industry

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:22 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: Despite the advent of television and a spike in the number of private channels which attract viewers with innovative programs, the popularity of cinema remains unaffected.

The mass euphoria and celebrations with theatres sporting festive looks during a movie release are still seen every Friday across the country.

Recently, films like Okkadu and Pokiri were re-released on the occasion of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 47th birthday, and both movies received tremendous responses from audiences. Fans left no stone unturned to celebrate the re-release as they gathered outside theatres to burst crackers and also danced to the beat of drums.

Following the trend, Pavan Star Pawan Kalyan’s Jalsa was also released on September 1 to celebrate his birthday.

Many other movies are again being released with remastered versions. The list includes Gharana Mogudu, and Indra, among other movies.

What is a remastering or remastered version of a movie?

It is the process of rescanning each frame of negative or print at 4K to store them digitally. It also includes colour enhancement, sound improvement, and removal of dust and debris from the original print.

The remastering process is not something new and has been around for a long time in different industries. In the past, a few remastered versions were released, but the transition appears to have gathered momentum and the trend may continue for some time in the coming days.

In May 2022, the Central government allocated a massive amount of Rs 363 crore for the restoration of movies under the National Film Heritage Mission. Under this mission, 2200 Indian films will be restored.

The 20th Century Studios is also re-releasing ‘Avatar’ in 4K 3D HDR format on September 23. James Cameroon took to Twitter to reveal the details of the new version of the movie.