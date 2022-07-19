Mahesh Babu’s ‘Pokiri’ to release theatrically again

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: It’s no doubt that ‘Pokiri’ is one of the best films of Superstar Mahesh Babu. And guess what? His fans can now see the actor in the ‘Pokiri’ avatar yet again in theatres. This time in remastered version – 4K Ultra HD, making it the first Telugu movie to be released in this format.

The treat will be showcased in theatres on the occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9. Further details about the film’s theatrical arrival will be announced shortly.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film ‘Pokiri’ was released in the year 2006. It was a blockbuster hit and several Telugu fans still go gaga over the film’s dialogues and songs.

The movie’s plotline revolves around Krishna, a police officer who disguises himself as a thug and joins the mafia in order to wipe out the underworld. Meanwhile, he falls in love with Shruti (played by Ileana D’Cruz), who is an aerobics trainer.

Nassar, Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Sudha and Brahmanandam also played key roles in the film.