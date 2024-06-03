Main entrance of Telangana Secretariat locked; Vaastu changes in offing

Published Date - 3 June 2024

Hyderabad: Visitors to the BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat on Monday were in for a surprise after they found the towering main entrance gates locked on Monday. The locks were not all. The two giant gates were closed using aluminum and copper binding wires, besides being locking with padlocks, indicating that they were closed for good.

Though officials are tight-lipped over the closure of the main entrance, speculations are rife that the gate was closed to make Vaastu changes.

“We have been orally instructed to close the main entrance from today,” a police constable said.

Meanwhile, the closure of the main gate a day after the Congress suffered a defeat in the Mahabubnagar Local Authorities constituency bypoll on Sunday raised eyebrows of officials and employees alike in the Secretariat. There are also reports of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy making a few changes in his visits to the Secretariat. Revanth Reddy, who usually makes his entry into the Secretariat through the main gate, will from now on be using the West gate to enter the complex and will exit through the North gate. IAS, IPS and other senior officials will be using the South East gate to enter and exit the Secretariat.

This is the first time Vaastu changes are being made at the Secretariat after Revanth Reddy took charge as the Chief Minister on December 7 last year. In addition to the entry and exit changes, the Chief Minister’s Office is also reportedly being shifted from the sixth floor to the ninth floor. Already minor changes and other works are in progress on the ninth floor to accommodate the Chief Minister’s Office. More changes would be made inside the Secretariat complex, according to X handle Telangana Awaaz.

It may be recalled that soon after becoming the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president in July 2021, Revanth Reddy had made a few changes in Gandhi Bhavan, the State Congress headquarters as well. Since the move is being seen as one that brought success, it is being reportedly replicated at the Secretariat as well.