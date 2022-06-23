Maiwir develops technology for infra segment

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Thu - 23 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Maiwir Engineering, a steel-composite design, fabrication and construction company, has put together a patented construction technology that reduces construction cost by about 20% and construction time by 60%. This will help the infrastructure industry that is reeling under high input costs and cost escalation due to time overruns. Recently, it delivered a 7-story facility for Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) at its Aeronautical Development Establishment Campus in Bengaluru in 45 days.

Maiwir Engineering System has horizontal members (composite truss beams) and vertical sections (piers). It is suited for infrastructure segments like high-rise buildings, data centres, bridges, airports, seaports, hospitals, educational institutions, recreational centres, and renovation and conservative restoration. Composite structures are set to replace conventional construction techniques, said Sarath C Parupalli, Managing Director, Maiwir Engineering.

Maiwir has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a total working capacity of 75,000 MT per annum now and this will be scaled up to 1,20,000 MT per annum. It has manufacturing partners across India, the Middle East and Europe to cater to global demands. Maiwir offers structural design analysis, drafting and detailing, building information modelling consulting and other services, a release said.