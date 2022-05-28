Make 5th phase of Palle Pragathi grand success: Nalgonda ZP Chairman

Published Date - 10:40 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Nalgonda: Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy on Saturday asked the officials of all departments to work with coordination to make fifth phase of Palle Pragathi programme, which would begin on June 3, a grand success in the district.

At an official review meeting, Narender Reddy said that four phases of Palle Pragathi Programme was implemented successfully in the district, bringing a qualitative change in the villages by improving facilities, cleanliness and greenery. The officials should hold Grama Sabha on the first day of Palle Pragathi after organising a marathon in the village. The message of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao should be read by an officer at the Grama Sabha. In addition to placing the reports of four phases of Palle Pragathi and their budget spending details, Grama Sabha would take up a plan for fifth phase of Palle Pragathi with the details of the works to take up in the villages, he added.

Rural sports stadiums

Additional District Collector (Local Authorities) Rahul Sharma said that flexis with details of the funds spent for the works taken up in the four phases of Palle Pragathi must be displayed at the villages.

Stating that it has come to his notice that water supply and lighting facility was not being provided to several vaikunta dhamams, he instructed the officials to provide all facilities at the earliest. As per Telangana Panchayat Raj Act, maintaining cleanliness and sanitation in government officers and schools was responsibility of grama panchayats in the villages.

He asked the officials to focus on the instruction of the Chief Minister for setting up of rural sports stadiums at the villages. Two Telangana rural sports stadiums should be launched in each mandal on June 2. The rural stadiums should comprise of volleyball court, basket ball court, kabaddi and Kho kho grounds, he instructed.

