Malaika Arora receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Malaika Arora became the latest Indian celebrity to take the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 47-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a picture of her receiving the vaccination shot at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The photo sees Malaika clad in a white tank top, blue denim and a red face mask while getting the shot on her arm.

“I took the first dose of the COVID vaccine. Because #wereinthistogether !Lets go warriors, lets win this #WarAgainstVirus,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Motivating people to take the vaccine, the mother-of-one added, “Don’t forget to take yours soon!” The fitness enthusiast also penned a note of thanks to the health care workers and shared that she is eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“(n a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring n vigilant n went about doin everything with a smile) THANK YOU (and yes I am eligible to take the vaccine),” added Malaika.

Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and appreciated Malaika’s post by leaving red heart and clapping emoticons.

In September last year, Malaika had tested positive for COVID-19. She successfully recovered from the deadly virus and had thanked all her loved ones and family for the support during her recovery phase.

Malaika is the latest Indian film celebrity to be vaccinated after Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Hema Malini, Mohanlal, Jeetendra, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Rohit Shetty, Neena Gupta, Rakesh Roshan, and Johnny Lever.

The Centre had announced that all people above 45 years of age would be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines from April 1.